Perfect Peterborough RUFC Ladies finish all-conquering season in stunning style, fourth title success for juniors and cup win for men

Action from Peterborough Ladies v Bedford. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Borough just needed to avoid a heavy defeat to seal the NC 2 Midlands (Central) title, but that was never an option for a side seeking to finish the campaign with a perfect playing record of 12 wins from 12 matches.

Instead they delivered a 13-try display to run out 77-0 winners over Bedford Blues in front of a huge crowd at Fengate.

Jess Pearce opened the scoring with a try and this was quickly followed by a score from Erica Barbosa, converted by Maddy Buckland.

Action from Borough Ladies and Bedford Blues. Photo: David Lowndes.

Further first-half tries arrived from Cody Youngman (2), Cheryl Smith and Gemma Carter with Buckland adding three more conversions as Borough dominated the forward exchanges enabling the backs to make explosive breaks to take a 38-0 lead into the interval.

The second-half followed a similar pattern as Youngman completed a hat-trick of tries, with Poppy O’Driscoll, Liv Smith, Sav Evans, Eve Hilliam-Cooke, Buckland and Carter also crossing. Buckland kicked the rest of the points.

The team is coached by Hugh Burnham and Ade James and they awarded player-of-the-match to Evans (forwards) and Buckland (backs). Youngman and Hilliam-Cooke won the players’ player prizes.

​MEN

Borough Under 14s celebrate their title success

Peterborough RUFC won their first round tie in the Papa John's Community Cup 33-26 at Newark.

Borough scored five tries through Stu Day, James Fear, Michael Hall,Josh Myles and Willis Ingleby. Byron Van Uden kicked the rest of the points.

Coach Shane Manning said: “I was really pleased with the win against a team we really knew nothing about.

"Even more pleasing was the debut of two of our colts. Tom Payne at flanker and Theo Briston on the wing had perfect debuts and looked really comfortable at the level.

"There are a few more colts I believe could play seniors so credit to their coaches and the players themselves.”

​JUNIORS

Borough Under 14 boys became the fourth team from the club’s junior section to win some silverware this season as they beat both Saffron Walden and Shelford to clinch the Cambridgeshire Shield.

Alex Fidler, Charlie Preece and Luke Frazer scored tries in a 15-0 whitewash of Shelford before Fidler touched down twice in a 14-0 victory over Saffron Walden, with both converted by Ross Milne.

Peter Sweet scored two tries as Peterborough Rugby Club’s under 18 colts side scraped a narrow 24-22 home win over Towcester to stay on course for a possible second-place finish in the East Midlands League.

Alfie Lewis also claimed a try with Harry Anderson kicking a penalty and a conversion, and Josh Pearson also kicking a conversion, while Alex Allport was named man-of-the-match.

Lewis Feeke crossed for a hat-trick of tries the under 16s in a 31-10 friendly win against Market Harborough.