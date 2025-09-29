Oundle beaten by a late try after a long haul trip to play a league game in the Channel Islands

Harry Winch (with ball) scored a try for Oundle in Guernsey. Photo Kev Goodacre.

Oundle Rugby Club made the long haul to the Channel Islands for a National 2 East League game, only to suffer an agonising last-gasp defeat.

Hosts Guernsey Raiders started the day bottom of the table, but pipped their visitors 24-21 after crossing for a 79th minute try. It was a second defeat in four games for Oundle who are playing at the highest level in the club’s history.

They looked to have sealed victory after Ben Young converted the tries scored by Harry Winch, Shay Kerry and Harry Nicholls.

Oundle, who are eighth, are back home at Occupation Road on Saturday when third-placed Barnes are the visitors.

Standings (all played 4 games): 1 Old Albanians 16pts, 2 Esher 16pts, 3 Barnes 15pts, 4 Dorking 15pts, 5 Canterbury 13pts, 6 Havant 13pts, 7 Bury St Edmunds 12pts, 8 Oundle 12pts, 9 Sevenoaks 11pts, 10 Henley 10pts, 11 Westcombe Park 10pts, 12 Oxford Harlequins 7pts, 13 Guernsey 7pts, 14 London Welsh 6pts,

There was a free league weekend for all other local clubs with Peterborough RUFC and Stamford returning to Regional 2 Midlands East action at Daventry and at home to Northampton Old Scouts respectively on Saturday.

Borough are 3rd and looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season against the team directly below them. Newly-promoted Stamford are 10th after winning one of their first 3 fixtures.

Standings (all played 3 games): 1 Bedford Athletic 15pts, 2 Kettering 12pts, 3 Peterborough RUFC 12pts, 4 Daventry 11pts, 5 Northampton Old Scouts 10pts, 6 Market Harborough 9pts, 7 Oadby Wyggstonians 8pts, 8 Old Coventrians 7pts, 9 Broadstreet 6pts, 10 Stamford 6pts, 11 Olney 4pts, 12 Wellingborough 1pt.

Spalding won for the first time in Counties 1 Midlands East (North) last weekend, 22-12 v Keyworth. Spalding host Southwell and Bourne entertain Lincoln in this division on Saturday.

Peterborough Lions, who won for the first time last weekend, are at home to St Ives in a Counties 2 Midlands East (South) game on Saturday when Oundle 2nds, who are hot favourites to win this division, are at Rugby Lions.

Thorney were beaten for the first time at Counties 2 North level last weekend. They are at Lakenham Union on Saturday.