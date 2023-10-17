Nine-try Peterborough RUFC bounce back to form in style
Borough had lost their four previous matches, but shrugged that off to win 64-26, helped by the return to the side of top players captain George Offer, Stu Day, Zac McClure and Andrew Dewdney.
The city side got off to a superb start with early tries from Aram Jones and Ian Williams and, after a brief fightback from the visitors, extended their lead to 21-7 at the break with a Day try.
Borough really cut loose after the break courtesy of some outstanding teamwork. Dewdney claimed a pair of tries, Jones touched down for a second time and Alec Barradell, Luke Swindells and Ross Chamberlain also crossed.
Fly-half Byron Van Uden landed nine successful kicks to keep the scoreboard ticking over.
It was a big confidence boost for seventh-placed Borough ahead of a tough game at second-placed Northampton Old Scouts on Saturday. Scouts have won all six of their league matches so far this season.
Borough Head Coach Shane Manning said: "it was great to get such a comprehensive win after what has been a trying start to the season.
"The players who came back into the side make such a huge difference to the team. Stu Day in particular had a great game after a calf complaint had kept him sidelined for over a month.
"We have a tough away game next and only our best will be good enough.”