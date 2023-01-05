New Year's Eve celebrations for fleet-footed Phil

Phil Martin completes his second place finish at the Marham Flyers 10k.

The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC veteran clocked a time of 33:15.1, and spent large parts of the race running alone. The winner finished 15 seconds ahead of Martin with the third placed runner 30 seconds behind him. Martin’s position as the winning veteran was never really in doubt.

Bushfield Jogger Becky Whitton was the second over 45 lady home finishing in a time of 47.06.

Several local runners were in 10k action at Ely in the Ely New Year's Eve 10k.

Ben Heron was the first local home, with the PANVAC man finishing sixth in 33.05.

In his sixth 10k race of the year Bushfield's Brian Corleys placed 19th and second over 45 in a time of 35.12.

PANVAC's Steve Hall finished 55th and third over 50 in 40.32, with his team-mate Dave Wassell placing 63rd and fourth over 50 with a 41.29 clocking.

Martin Stevens of Werrington Joggers clocked 41.41 for 66th place, and PANVAC's Elisabeth Sennit-Clough finished as 19th lady in 45.29.

Helpston Harrier Josh Lunn travelled to Lancashire over Christmas to run in the Ribble Valley 10k.

With good prize money on offer a high class field was assembled and the first 10 runners all went under 30 minutes. Prize money was awarded to the first 10 finishers with Lunn just missing out, placing 12th in 30.31.

**There were several indoor personal bests (PBs) for PANVAC under 20 athletes in a ‘Run, Jump and Throw’ competition at Sheffield between Christmas and the new year.

Max Roe's 8.65 clocking over the 60m hurdles was a new best, and Amelie Fairclough ran 25.49 over 200m and 56.94 in the 400m beeting her previous fastest times for both distances.