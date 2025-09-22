New-look Peterborough Lions show their teeth to claim first win, but Peterborough RUFC air referee grievances after top-of-the-table defeat

Action from Peterborough Lions *white) v St Ives. Photo Kevin Goodacre

Peterborough Lions are up and running in Counties 2 Midlands East South after crushing St Ives 43-15 at Bretton Park.

Current form suggested Lions, who had lost their two opening matches, would struggle against their visitors who had won their first two games, and for the first part of the game at least, there were few surprises as St Ives steamed into a 10-0 lead.

But this was a different Lions side with 5 new faces and they delivered some fast-flowing play in the backs. New centre Thomas Dickinson set the ball rolling with an interception try which he duly converted.

Lions then took control of the half as Dickinson sped into the corner for his second try and fly half Will Moore kicked a penalty for a 15-10 lead. Momentum was maintained when debutant winger David Serstov ran 40 yards to touch down and the other winger Michael Kelly also crossed before the break. More accurate kicking from Moore gave Lions a 30-10 half-time lead

The pace slowed in the second-half with new Lions centre Dan Dimeo claiming a try following an electric burst of speed which was converted by Moore who also kicked 2 further penalties. St Ives replied with their second try as Lions ran out 43-15 winners.

PETERBOROUGH RUFC

Borough felt they were unlucky 29-24 losers in their top-of-the-table clash in Regional 2 Midlands East against title favourites Bedford Athletic at Fengate. The city side were peeved by refereeing decisions that went in favour of their visitors in a physical and absorbing contest.

Borough started the brighter and were denied an early try when George Lindley was deemed held up over the line by the referee despite him not being in the best position to see.

The home side kept on pressing though and were rewarded when a returning Mooki Tshepo scored. From the restart Bedford began to build their attack and showed their class by scoring 3 three tries, 2 of them converted to open up a 19-5 lead.

Borough were far from beaten however and began to wrestle back some momentum, culminating in a try for Alfie Lewis just before the break which reduced the deficit to 9 points.

The second half was just as physical as the first with several breaks for injuries. Bedford started on top, but Borough scored a great 70-metre try when right wing Dylan Evans swooped on a loose ball and broke free to score a try which was converted.

The teams then exchanged tries with Patt Webb crossing for Borough before a penalty moved Bedford 29-24 ahead. Needing a converted try to pinch the win Borough thought they were in business when Aram Jones scooted clear only to be dragged back after an alleged infringement. The city side had to settle for two bonus points as they dropped a place to 3rd.

Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “I'm really proud of the effort and heart the lads showed. I thought we had done enough to win the game, but it wasn't meant to be. We had a dominant scrum and maul, but didn't get a lot from the referee who also refused to show yellow cards for repeat offences when 2 weeks previously he had showed 5 yellow cards in one of our games. It was really frustrating as the guys worked so hard.”

Borough and Lions are without league fixtures next weekend.

ROUND-UP Oundle are up to 5th in National League 2 East after securing a second win on the spin, 50-38 against London Welsh at Occupation Road. Ben Young scored 20 points with a try, 6 conversions and a penalty, while Grant Snelling scored two of his side's 7 tries. Kieran Frost, Taylor Gourlay, Jac Arthur and Anthony Maka also claimed tries.

Oundle make the long haul to bottom club Guernsey on Saturday (September 27).

Stamford, who play in the same division as Borough, lost 31-22 at Daventry.

Thorney lost for the first time in Counties 2 Eastern Counties, 61-9 at Fakenham.