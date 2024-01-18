​Peterborough Rugby Club's under 16 girls team were handed a home draw in the last 16 of the National Cup and will host Market Bosworth at Fengate in that match this Sunday (2pm).

​Eddie Anderson scored many points for Borough Under 16s.

​It's the second time in six years that a girls team from the club has reached this stage of the competition, and the current side is determined to emulate, or even better, the under 15 team of the 2018/2019 season who reached the competition's quarter finals.

"To reach this stage of the National Cup is a fantastic achievement for the team, the club and the whole of the city," said head coach Nico Steenkamp.

"We're currently recruiting for our under 18, under 16, under 14 and under 12 teams for next season and this would be a fantastic opportunity for anyone who might fancy playing to come along to see what girls' rugby is all about and whether or not they'd like to give it a go."

Admission is free and there is also no charge for parking. Hot and cold drinks will be available from the clubhouse throughout the match.

The under 16 boys enjoyed a 38-12 home victory over Bedford Junior Blues in the East Midlands League last weekend.

Eddie Anderson topped the scoring with two tries and four conversions, while Harrison Spriggs and Thomas Willis also claimed two tries apiece.

Dexter Johnson scored a try and kicked three conversions as the under 14s celebrated a 26-7 home win over Rushden & Higham.