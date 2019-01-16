More success for the Borough girls

Borough Rugby Club’s Under 15 girls team are through to the regional semi-final of the National Cup competition where they’ll play Castle Donington next month.

They qualified as unbeaten winners of their pool after the last of their group opponents, North Walsham, declined to travel and conceded Sunday’s match.

Castle Donington qualified as best runners-up in their pool, behind Mansfield, who travel to the other pool winners, Coventry-based Barker Butts, in the other Area 4 semi-final. The RFU’s Area 4 includes Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk and Warwickshire.

The club’s Under 13 girls enjoyed a comfortable 50-20 home win over Towcester on Sunday.

Livvy Buchanan topped the scoring with four tries, Alys Masters and Nyahlah Soyei scored two each, and there was one apiece for Abbie Sullivan and Lucy Dangerfield.

“It’s not just the scorers who win games of course. Every single player was wonderful today,” said coach Matt Rain, “and special mention should go to Claudia in only her second game.”

Borough Under 12 boys celebrated arguably their best performance of the season as they won 30-15 away at Kettering thanks to tries from Riley Kitchen, Monty James, Dan Stafford, Tim Scott and Josh Arden.