Robert Moulds (with ball) played well for Borough and Will Manning (left) scored a try at Market Harborough. Photo: David Lowndes.

​A 43-21 reverse at Market Harborough last weekend was a fourth defeat in a row for the city side in the Regional 2 Midlands East Division.

Borough had played superbly the week before when they pushed league leaders Lutterworth all the way, but seven of that team didn’t make the trip to Harborough.

And the game was all over at half-time as the home side led 22-0. Borough played a man down for 20 minutes of the second-half because of sin bin offences, but battled bravely to at least get some points on the board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

"We are in a bit of rut at the moment and need to find our way out quickly,” Manning stated.

“Our issue is player availability with 31 players used in the first five games of the season and only seven have played every game.

"When you're playing sides who basically are at full strength, especially at the beginning of the season, you need to match them and we haven't done that.

"But we still have guys who are playing really well.

"Alec Barradell was once again really good at Harborough and Robert Moulds put in some great runs, while Ryan Morris made loads of last ditch, try-saving tackles.”

Will Manning, Ian Williams and Ryan Morris scored a try apiece for Borough who are eighth in a 12-team league.

Borough are next in action at home to Newbold-on-Avon on Saturday, October 14.

ROUND-UP

Charles Frankham and Jack Sharpley were among the try scorers as Oundle beat Letchworth Garden City 30-15 in South East Division One at Occupation Road.

Oundle are now sixth and next up is a local derby at Old Northamptonians on October 14.