Mima magic sees Peterborough Girls through in the National Under 16 Cup
A bonus point for scoring more than four tries in their 66-34 defeat against Norwich saw them finish a point ahead of the second-placed Norfolk side at the top of the table.
Mima Mitchell scored three of their six tries, while Gaia Hewitt, Sian Louw and Tilly Smyth also touched down.
Charlotte Badger kicked two conversions.
The under 14 girls put in their best performance of the season and were rewarded with their biggest win as they opened a East Midlands Cup campaign with an outstanding 51-7 victory over Northampton Casuals.
Captain Ruby O'Dell claimed three tries with Hollie Ratcliffe scoring twice and kicking three conversions.
There were also two tries for Nano Ma'asi and one apiece for Libby Hobbs and Taya Hall.
The boys' teams had a disappointing weekend in their respective Cambridgeshire Cup matches with the under 16s losing to Cambridge, the under 15s beaten at St Neots and the under 14s defeated at home by Huntingdon.