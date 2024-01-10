Mima magic sees Peterborough Girls through in the National Under 16 Cup

​Peterborough Rugby Club's under 16 girls' team have won through to the last 16 of the National Cup, despite losing their last match in the group stage.

Mima Mitchell in action for Borough Girls Under 16s in Norwich.

​A bonus point for scoring more than four tries in their 66-34 defeat against Norwich saw them finish a point ahead of the second-placed Norfolk side at the top of the table.

Mima Mitchell scored three of their six tries, while Gaia Hewitt, Sian Louw and Tilly Smyth also touched down.

Charlotte Badger kicked two conversions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The under 14 girls put in their best performance of the season and were rewarded with their biggest win as they opened a East Midlands Cup campaign with an outstanding 51-7 victory over Northampton Casuals.

Captain Ruby O'Dell claimed three tries with Hollie Ratcliffe scoring twice and kicking three conversions.

There were also two tries for Nano Ma'asi and one apiece for Libby Hobbs and Taya Hall.