Matt was man-of-the-match for the Peterborough RUFC Centurions thanks to a hat-trick of tries
The Centurions are Borough’s second team and were rebranded this season to reflect the club’s 100th year anniversary.
The game at St Neots was close for 30 minutes before Borough eased into a 21-5 half-time lead and then scored 29 points without replay after the break.
Their other try scorers were Callum Cruickshank (2), Jakob Balcerzak, Murphy Hill and Pat Blackman, while Ben O'Connor kicked five conversions.
The teams meet again at Fengate this Saturday (2.15pm) when the Borough first team will seek their first Regional 2 Midlands East win of 2024 at promotion-chasing Nuneaton.
Thorney are in the same division as the Centurions and moved up to second last weekend after a walkover win over bottom club Haverhill & District,
Thorney travel to fifth-placed Bury St Edmunds this Saturday.
Peterborough Lions’ scheduled Counties 1 Midlands East game with Market Bosworth at Bretton Park was postponed last weekend.
The Lions host fellow strugglers Bugbrooke on Saturday (2.15pm kick-off) in a match vital to their chances of avoiding a fourth straight relegation.
Bourne won 20-5 at Bugbrooke last weekend to move up to fourth. They visit Oakham on Saturday.