MATCH REPORT: Narrow defeats for Borough and Oundle

Have your say

Borough and Oundle both suffered Midlands Division One defeats for the second weekend running in the English Clubs Championship today (February 3).

Two yellow cards proved costly for Borough in their match. Joe Andresen was sin-binned for something he said and Mooki Tshepo-Olebile for not getting up from the tackle and during their absence in the second half, ONs came back strongly from a 15-3 half-time deficit to lead 23-15.

Borough scored a try right at the end to secure a losing bonus point and it was number eight Sarel Pretorius who crossed to complete his hat-trick of tries.

Andresen converted two of them and kicked a penalty.

Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “It was a great game of open rugby between two evenly-matched sides and could have gone either way.”

Apart from Pretorius, hooker Jamie Dingle and flanker Rob Mould had fine games.

Borough stay fifth in the table and Oundle remain seventh.