MATCH REPORT: Lions thrive in the freezing cold

On a bitterly cold day (March 17) at Bretton Park, Peterborough Lions made six changes to the side that beat Scunthorpe the previous week for the match with bottom side Old Halesonians who fresh from their moral boosting victory over Sandbach still travelled in hope rather than expectation.

A coach breakdown meant the visitors arrived late and immediately to everyone’s surprise scored within 60 seconds of the kick off to take a 5-0 lead.

Semesi Tei in action for Peterborough Lions against Old Halesonians. Photo: Mick Sutterby/picturethisphotography

The lead did not last long with Chris Humphrey replying for the Lions in the fifth minute. The strong wind made conversions impossible unless immediately in front of the posts.

This was a game that the Lions were always going to win and with debutant Ben Young at fly half the Lions always looked dangerous with ball in Hand.

Further tries from Tom Gulland, Semisi Tei and Sam Crooks were all dotted down under the posts allowing Nico Defeo to add the extra points. The final try of the half came from Siokivaha Taufu’I after a strong break from prop Tom Jones.

With the half-time score at 31-5 the players and the crowd rushed to defrost.

Early second-half tries by Crooks and Semisi Tei, both converted by Defeo, took the Lions to 45-5, but just as the crowd were expecting a cricket score Lions took their foot of the gas and allowed the old boys to gain a couple of consolation tries.

The final scores of the half went to the Lions with Tom Jones getting a deserved try for all his hard work , coverted by Defeo, and finally a try from winger Ashley Hill converted by Young.

Owain Pearce also made his debut in the game as Lions strengthened their grip on second place in the Midlands Premiership with a 59-15 win.