​Mamma Mima! A hat-trick for Mitchell in a comeback win for Borough girls, and the ladies compete well with all-conquering Boston

Peterborough RUFC Under 12 Girls with England legend Sarah Hunter CBE.

​The visitors led 20-19 at half-time, but the city teenagers ran amok after the break to run out 61-25 winners.

Sian Louw and Tilly Smyth scored two tries apiece, while Gabby Clarke celebrated her first try of the season and Ruby Wadsley also touched down. Maddie Hall kicked seven conversions with Mitchell kicking the other for a team that was missing three regular players.

Borough Under 18 girls joined forces with Market Harborough to beat a combination of Bedford, Biggleswade and Hitchin 31-24. Local try scorers were Molly Rain (2), Abi Tuson and Lucy Dangerfield.

Nano Ma'asi scored two tries as the under 14 girls put up a brave fight at Bedford, where they played on an artificial pitch for the time, only to lose 36-22.

Charlotte Wood and Libby Hobbs also touched down with a conversion for player-of-the-match Hollie Ratcliffe.

Borough’s scheduled boys’ fixtures were called off, but the Under 12 girls were at Franklin's Gardens for the Northampton Saints/Loughborough Lightning festival.

They performed well to win four of their six matches and had the chance to meet England legend Sarah Hunter CBE, the country's all-time leading appearance-maker with 141 caps.