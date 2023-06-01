Pete Kowlakowski in action his Borough playing days.

​Kowlakowski is a former Borough first team star, having debuted at the age of 17. He then went on to play for various clubs including National 1 team Cambridge, Peterborough Lions and Oundle.

Kowlakowski said, "I'm really happy to be coming back to Borough to helping the senior players of tomorrow. The club has a lot of talent.”

Director of Rugby Shane Manning added: "Pete is a great addition. He has a ton of experience to draw on and he will be a fantastic mentor.”

Pre-season at Borough starts on July 4. Any new player wishing to join should call Manning on 07956 148746 or email [email protected]

And Peterborough Rugby Club is offering a free rugby union course for girls aged between 10 and 17 this summer.

​The four-week course will run on Tuesday evenings from June 27 with each session running for an hour.

The Borough ladies' team won promotion with 12 wins out of 12 in the 2022-23 season and the club's junior girls' teams also had a fantastic season with the under 14s crowned Eastern Counties champions, the under 18s and under 16s reaching Eastern Counties finals, and the under 12s remaining unbeaten all season.

"Female rugby is the fastest-growing sport in the country," said PRUFC Girls' Academy head coach Lee Clarke. "But we only have about 80 girls playing at this club. It's a lot more than most clubs, but we want to grow that amount to a three-figure number.

"We love winning, but fun is the one thing that motivates us all, and our key goal. This is a great sport to be involved in, with the core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship."