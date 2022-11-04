LIfetime award for Castor CC legend, prizes for club's best (and worst) players

Norman Gray (left) receives his lifetime achievement award from Jonathan Bigham.

The 79 year-old was honoured by Cricket East after playing his 1000th game for Castor in the summer.

Gray was presented with a magnificent silver plate at the Castor CC awards night at the Brewery Tap by Cricket East representative Jonathan Bigham.

Best team performances from the club came from the first XI who won Rutland Division Four East and the second XI who were runners-up in South Lincs Division Two.

Prize winner Bevan Stokie (left) with Castor captain Reece Smith.

Indoidual winners were...

1st XI Batting - Connor Parnell; 1st XI Bowling - Bevan Stokie, 2ns XI Batting - Josh Weaver; 2nd XI Bowling - Nick Wilson; Most Promising Youngster - Noah Wilson; Most Improved Player - Charlie Johnson; Highest Score - Mark Wheat; Steve Henson Duckboy Award - Ashley Killingsworth; Clubman of the Year - Stuart Dockerill.