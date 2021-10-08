Life is about to get tougher for in-form Peterborough RUFC, while Peterborough Lions hope to celebrate a rare win on chairman Andy Moore’s 60th birthday, great results for Borough’s young stars

Roko Duvui in action for Peterborough Lions. Photo: Mick Sutterby

Borough made it four Midlands Division One East wins on the bounce when edging past Old Northamptonians 9-6 on a foul day in Northampton last Saturday (October 2).

They are second in the table behind unbeaten Bedford Athletic, but they now face a severe test at third-placed West Bridgeford tomorrow (October 9) when a thin squad could be depleted further.

Manning said: “The lads worked really hard to keep ONs tryless, but it took a huge collective effort. We were still our own worst enemies at times with taking the occasional wrong option, but on the whole it was good result.

Peterborough RUFC under nines are pictured before taking part in a festival organised by Northampton Saints ahead of their Premiership match with London Irish last weekend.

“Unfortunately we did pick up injuries to Nick Langton and Chris Sykes and the guys are generally a bit banged up. We now have our hardest game to date at West Bridgford who are also in great form.

“However we will look to rest a couple guys as it’s a long season and we have a smaller squad, but we will still be looking to win a tough game.”

Life’s been a struggle for Peterborough Lions so far and they sit third from bottom with just one win out of five matches ahead of tomorrow’s game with Old Northamptonians at Bretton Park (3pm).

The club’s management and coaching team held urgent talks about how to reverse their fortunes this week. Tomorrow will be a food time to start as long-serving Lions chairman Andy Moore celebrates his 60th birthday.

“Everyone is welcome to come down,” Moore said. “There will be a band and a disco at the club.”

Peterborough RUFC’s junior sides won five of their seven matches last weekend.

BoroughUnder 18s lost 24-17 in Syston after suffering an early red card. Lawrence Teague, Theo Briston and Tom Payne scored the Borough tries.

The Under 16s opened their season with a 39-27 win at Spalding, while the under 15s won three matches at the Cambridgeshire Festival in Ely without conceding a point.

Newcomer Jacob Milner scored two tries in a 30-20 Under 14 defeat at Stamford.

Borough Girls Under 18s (71-41), Under 15s (95-55) and Under 13s (60-35) beat Newark in high-scoring games.