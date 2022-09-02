Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Elmore on his way to scoring a try for Peterborough Lions against Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

They will still play each other in a revamped Regional 2 East Midlands Division, but there will also be a handful of new opponents. The re-organisition of regional rugby was carried out to reduce travel costs.

Borough start their season at home to Lutterworth at Fengate on Saturday (3pm) when Lions are also at home to Leighton Buzzard (Bretton Park, 2pm).

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “We have had a good pre-season and can't wait to get started.

"The RFU have restructured the leagues to ease the travel distances and also reduce the number of games players are playing every season.

"Our league has 12 teams and we have some new sides to play in Old Laurentians, Northampton Old Scouts, Newbold-On-Avon, Olney and Leighton Buzzard as well as existing teams from the last season’s division Lutterworth, Market Harborough, Kettering, Old Northamptonians and Towcestrians and of course our old friends Lions.

"It’s hard to say who will be favourite to win the league as not much is known about the new sides.

"The usual strong sides like Kettering, Old Northamptonians will be tough and I have no doubt Lions will have strengthened after finishing in last place last season.

"Hopefully we will hit the ground running. Our goal for this season is to become more consistent and, if we can do that, where we come in the league will take care of itself.”

Borough have lost star winger Rob Jacobs who has moved to work in London, but have recruited scrum half James Fear and loose forward Gareth Ramsden.

"It’s a shame to lose Rob,” Manning added. “But the new boys give us squad depth.”

Lions have several new faces in their squad, including a handful who have rejoined the club after time away. They are Alan Carr (winger), Dean Elmore (hooker), Oakeley Mellish (full-back), Roko Davui (winger), Callum Jones (centre), Shay Howes (centre), Hulisani Masindi (second row), Leshley October (sacrum half) and Zuko Delubom (centre).

Charles Pendlebury and Elmore scored the tries for a mixed Lions side at National League Bury St Edmunds in a friendly last weekend. The home side ran in eight tries.

Oundle are still the highest ranked local side and they open their Regional Midlands One season against Bromsgrove at Occupation Road on Saturday (2pm).

Stamford and Bourne will play in Counties 1 Midlands East this season. They start away to Long Buckby and Wellingborough respectively on Saturday.

Spalding are in Counties 2 Midlands East and open their programme at home to Huntingdon & District, while Deepings, Stamford College Old Boys and Thorney will take part in Counties 3 Midlands East.