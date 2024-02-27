It all added up for Peterborough RUFC seconds at Thorney this time, Peterborough Lions compete well in defeat to title chasers

Peterborough Lions (white) v Market Bosworth rugby action at Bretton Park. Photo David Lowndes.

​This was the fixture that was declared null and void before Christmas after the referee admitted he has miscounted the scores!

He thought Borough had won, but it emerged Thorney were actually ahead by a point so the teams agreed to replay the fixture.

And this time there was no doubt Borough were the winners.

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) v Market Bosworth. Photo David Lowndes.

It finished 30-22 at the Ron Jacobs Playing Field after a keenly-contested affair.

Borough started well and r aced into a 19-0 lead with three tries before Thorney hit back with some power rugby to make it 19-15 at the break.

A fourth Borough try, a conversion and a penalty were enough to keep them in front with Thorney replying with a converted try in a thrilling game.

Thorney try scorers were Dino V Perna, David Crooke and Liam Jordan with Owen Davies kicking the rest of the points.

Thorney are third and host second-placed Saffron Walden on Saturday. Borough 2nds are without a game.

Peterborough RUFC first XV are back in action on Saturday when hosting mid-table Oadby Wyggestonians in Regional 2 Midlands East at Fengate (3pm).

Borough will be hoping to erase the memory of their last league outing, a 104-0 drubbing at Nuneaton.

The city side had an enormous injury crisis ahead of that game and hope to have several senior and more experienced players back on Saturday as they chase a first win of 2024.

Borough have slipped to ninth in a 12-team division.

LIONS

Peterborough Lions fought hard in the Bretton Park mud against title-chasing Market Bosworth, but they struggled to penetrate a tough defence.

Lions managed jut two penalties as the visitors eased to a 20-6 win.

Lions are at leaders Daventry on Saturday when there’s a big derby between Bourne and Stamford.

OUNDLE

Oundle offer the highest level of rugby union in the area and they are enjoying an excellent campaign in their first season in Regional South East Division One .