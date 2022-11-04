Action from Peterborough Lions v Olney. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

But Borough coach Shane Manning insists his side won’t suffer from over-confidence as they head into the Lions den for a Regional 2 East Midlands clash at Bretton Park on Saturday (2.15pm).

Everything recent does point to a Borough win. They ended a mini-slump of two defeats in a row by putting 48 points on a tough Towcestrians side last weekend.

That win pushed Borough up to sixth place with four wins and four defeats in eight matches.

It’s not that good a record, but compared to Lions’ season of eight straight losses, a negative points difference of 157 and a total points score of -2, it’s positively sparkling.

Borough also have players returning from injury, whereas Lions lost a couple more key forwards in their latest defeat, a spirited 27-22 reverse at Olney last weekend.

"If Borough are ever going to beat us, this will be the day,” Moore admitted.

“Every time we play them I say ‘every dog has it’s day’ and this season I can hear the barking from Fengate.

"We are vulnerable, but we also have a habit of rising to this particular occasion whereas they have often beaten themselves before they start.

"I will say our last two performances have been encouraging and with better execution when in promising positions we could have won them both.

"I feel our season is close to starting and why shouldn’t it start on Saturday?

“I just wish we didn’t have so many unavailabilities.”

Manning is pleased to have big hitters Sam Crooks, Zak McClure and captain George Offer back in action. Offer scored a hat-trick of tries against Towcestrians.

But the Kiwi coach is taking nothing for granted on Saturday, And he shouldn’t as history is a big opponent for them. Peterborough Lions were formed in 2005 and Borough have never beaten them.

"Neither side has been in the best of form,” Manning said. “But I'm still expecting a tight game.

"We know form counts for nothing in this game as was the case last season when Lions beat us twice despite being well down the table.

"We will prepare as usual and hopefully come out with the win."

McClure, Tom Downer, Ross Chamberlain and Lance Charity joined Offer in claiming tries for Borough last weekend.

Chris Diamond, Ben Wilkinson and Reece Kenton scored Lions’ tries at Olney.

The city side led 10-0 early in the game before the home side hit back with four tries of their own.