Ross Chamberlain in possession for Peterborough RUFC v Olney. Photo: David Lowndes.

The injury-stricken city side went down 33-24 after trailling 33-7 at the break.

Olney started the brighter and raced out to a 26-0 lead before Borough began to dominate proceedings by containing the visitors’ speedy backs.

After some sustained pressure Doyle Gordon forced his way over to get Borough's first points of the day, but some sloppy play saw them turn possession over on their own tryline which lead to a try to Olney right on half-time.

Action from Peterborough Lions (white) v Old Northamptonians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

After a couple of positional changes at the break Borough took control of the game. With a dominant lineout and Ross Chamberlain taking control of the game from scrum half Borough scored 3 more tries.

Michael Hall and Josh Casbon dotted down after sustained forward pressure and Chamberlain scored after a quickly taken penalty saw him dart through the smallest of gaps, but it was too little too late.

Peterborough RUFC entertained Olney RUFC this past Saturday and went down 33-24 after a very lacklustre 1st half.

With more injuries from the previous week’s fixture Borough had to make even more changes to their team which means they have now used 30 players in 7 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough coach Shane Manning said: “I was really disappointed with how we started the game. We knew how Olney would play, but failed to react and shut it down. We had a huge improvement in the second half but you can't let teams get away from you on the scoreboard.

“The lads know we aren't where we were last season and we need to get that belief back. We should have a few lads returning to the side for the visit of Towcesterians next Saturday which will freshen things up and hopefully they can add some much needed energy."

Borough have slipped to eighth in the table with city rivals Peterborough Lions still rooted to the bottom despite a strong performance at home to leaders Old Northamptonians.