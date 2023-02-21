Hot Harry has 50 tries for Peterborough RUFC youngsters this season

Harry Bennett.

Bennett (13) has been on fire for the club’s under 13 side this season and he passed 50 tries for the campaign during an impressive 40-15 win at St Neots last weekend.

Bennett crossed four times in this game with Jonty Anderson, George Holleyoake, Cody Igoe and Dexter Johnson also scoring tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a great team effort by the Borough youngsters who played their best rugby of the season.

Harry’s older sister Alice Bennett is Borough under 18 girls' leading try scorer this season, and she is on the England 'Centre of Excellence' programme which has led to her making several appearances for Loughborough Lightning's Academy team recently.

Borough’s under 18 colts team earned a lot of respect from one of the top clubs in the country at their age group, as they bowed out of the East Midlands Cup at the semi-final stage.

They lost 48-21 at home against Olney in a game much closer than the scoreline suggests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Anderson, George Dangerfield and Gracjan Kujawa claimed a try apiece, with all three converted by Anderson.

There was also defeat for Borough under 16s who went down 19-15 at Stamford.

Jacob Milner scored a try, a conversion and a penalty, with Lewis Feeke touching down for the other try.

Alphin Hadfield and Luke Frazer celebrated tries for the under 14s and Charlie Preece kicked a conversion in a 24-12 home defeat at the hands of Rushden & Higham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

**Peterborough RUFC run two men’s teams plus a veterans XV as well as a senior ladies team.

The club offers junior rugby for boys and girls with teams ranging from under 6s to under 18s.

All information on https://peterboroughrufc.rfu.club.