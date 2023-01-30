James Fear (with ball) scored a try for Borough at Towcestrians. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough had played just once in two months, but they were far from rusty. They fired on all cylinders from the start helped by a dominant display at the scrums, led by power prop Daniel O’Connell.

This dominance enabled the backs to play expansively and they really enjoyed themselves. First-half tries arrived from James Fear, Joe Andresen, Josh Casbon and two from Byron Van Uden who also kicked seven conversions in the game from 8 attempts to give him a personal tally of 24 points.

Borough, who are now fifth, led 35-0 at the break and, even though the second-half was a scrappy affair, Josh Myles, Aram Jones and Robert Moulds all scored tries before hosts managed a late consolation score.

