GIRLS RUGBY: West Coast rugby rocks for Borough

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 13 girls team celebrated their fourth trophy win in as many weeks when they wrapped up their season with an 800-mile round trip to Cornwall.

Despite travelling with a depleted squad, the Purple Bricks-sponsored side won the West Coast Rugby Rocks event, which bills itself as “the biggest youth rugby tournament in the UK”.

All 12 players who made the journey scored tries as the Borough girls won all their matches in scorching hot conditions.

The Under 15 performed admirably with a win, a draw and the narrowest of defeats against a very physically strong team from Essex.

“It’s been an exhausting weekend for everyone, but a great way to finish the season,” said team manager Simon Potter.

“The girls really ought to be so proud of themselves for the great effort they’ve put in throughout the season, and deserve their summer months off.”