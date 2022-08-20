Funeral details for well-known local sporting figure Mick Daykin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Daykin (foreground)

Daykin was a player for many seasons at Peterborough RUFC, based at Second Drove, Fengate.

In more recent years he worked at the City of Peterborough Sports Club where he was a popular barman and raconteur, as well as a talented chef.