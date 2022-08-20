Funeral details for well-known local sporting figure Mick Daykin
The funeral of well-know local sporting figure Mick Daykin will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday, August 26 (3pm).
By Alan Swann
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 8:44 am
Daykin was a player for many seasons at Peterborough RUFC, based at Second Drove, Fengate.
In more recent years he worked at the City of Peterborough Sports Club where he was a popular barman and raconteur, as well as a talented chef.
There will be a gathering after the service at City of Peterborough Sports Club on Bretton Gate.