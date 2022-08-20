News you can trust since 1948
Funeral details for well-known local sporting figure Mick Daykin

The funeral of well-know local sporting figure Mick Daykin will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday, August 26 (3pm).

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 8:44 am
Mick Daykin (foreground)
Daykin was a player for many seasons at Peterborough RUFC, based at Second Drove, Fengate.

In more recent years he worked at the City of Peterborough Sports Club where he was a popular barman and raconteur, as well as a talented chef.

There will be a gathering after the service at City of Peterborough Sports Club on Bretton Gate.

