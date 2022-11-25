Frustrated Peterborough RUFC coach expects more from his players, while girls teams flourish

Peterborough RUFC U16 girls celebrate a National Cup victory in Ipswich.

Borough are fifth having won their last three matches, including an historic victory over city rivals Peterborough Lions, but Manning remains a frustrated figure.

He’s now challenged his side to reach the top three. They return to action after a week off to visit lowly Leighton Buzzard on Saturday.

"We aren't achieving the consistency in selection or in play we need to be challenging near the top of the league,” Manning moaned. “So I give us 6/10 for our season so far.

"For example we have around 7 or 8 changes this week from our last game due to injury, or the guys just having something else on, which is very frustrating. I've said before if we put out our strongest side out we can beat anyone in the league.

"It's not all doom and gloom though as our attack this season is doing better after a few changes we made during pre season, so we are scoring more tries and getting bonus points as well as wins.

"We are only a few points off 3rd and how the rest of the season goes is completely up to the players.

"Leighton Buzzard will be a really tough game despite their low standing. They have only been losing games by a few points so will be a really stern test.”

Bottom club Peterborough Lions seek their first points of the season at eighth-placed Kettering.

JUNIORS

Abi Tuson’s hat-trick hat trick of tries helped Borough U16 girls to a 46-19 win over Ipswich in the National Cup. Robyn Thorpe added two tries.

Alice Bennett scored three tries and kicked five conversions, while Amy Ingram claimed her first try for the club as Borough Girls Under 18s won 45-20 at Market Harborough.

Harry Bennett scored five tries as Borough Under 13 boys won 30-15 at Spalding.

