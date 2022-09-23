Free-scoring Peterborough RUFC to go on the attack again

Ross Chamberlain throws out a pass for Borough v Newbold. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough crushed Newbold-on-Avon 53-28 at Fengate to complete back-to-back Regional 2 Midlands wins despite making six changes to their starting line-up.

Manning said: “I was really happy with our intent on attack and we scored some very good team tries. We made many changes from the previous week’s side, but you wouldn't have known with how the lads gelled.

"Willis Ingleby carried on his good form and Ross Chamberlain and Mooki Tshepo had really good games.

Robyn Thorpe in action for Borough Under 16 girls at Hitchin.

"As ever there are still a few things I'm not happy with and the lads are aware, but we are in good form.”

Borough only led 17-14 at half-time, but pulled away after the break to claim third place in the table ahead of a trip to Northampton Old Scouts on Saturday.

"We don’t know a lot about them so we must be prepared for anything and everything,” Manning said.

Ingleby claimed a hat-trick of tries against Newbold with Tshepo, Tom Downer, Michael Hall, Ryan Morris and Doyle Gordon also crossing.

Vernan Horne scores a try for Oundle against Derby. Photo: Kevin Goodacre.

**Peterborough Lions conceded their league game at home to Market Harborough. It’s understood a shortage of players was to blame. The club have been asked for a comment. Lions are due at Newbold on Saturday.

**Peterborough Ladies opened their season with a 34-13 cup win over Mellish. Poppy O'Driscoll, Cody Youngman, Lucy Gimson, Eve Hilliam-Cooke, Anna Kolanczyk and Maddy Buckland all scored tries. Hillam-Cooke and Buckland added conversions.

**Borough U18 Colts beat a joint Oundle/S&L Corby team 31-10. Arjun Singh, Harry Eales, Theo Briston, Joe Beesley and Gracjan Kujawa scored tries, with Harry Anderson (2) and Leland Britchford adding conversions.

The boys’ U16 side lost 35-5 at Newark despite an early try from Harry Pinguenet.