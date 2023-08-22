Five tries on his Peterborough RUFC debut for Matthew, city teenager joins Championship club
Winger Tapley is a former colt at Deepings RC who is keen to try a higher level and five tries in a 73-0 friendly win at Melton wasn’t a bad start.
Others to debut a game for a mixed first and 2nd XV were Alec Barradell (scrum half), Jack Murphy (centre), Mathew Conroy (prop), Harry Redmile(prop) and Luke Whitby(centre).
Borough also lost 26-17 with a young side to Old Laurentians in a friendly, but now don’t play again until the first game of the Regional 2 Midlands East Division season at home to Lutterworth on September 2.
Borough have lost a handful of senior players including Michael Hall, Josh Myles, Willis Ingleby, Sam Cowell and James Fear.
But Borough director of rugby Shane Manning said: “Numbers at pre- season training have been brilliant, the best since I've been involved in the club and there is real competition for places.
"There's a real buzz at the club this season and it's created a really positive environment which has attracted a lot of new players. I know the lads can't wait for the season start properly.”
Oundle will play at Regional 1 South East level this season with Peterborough Lions in Counties Midlands 1 East.
**Peterborough teenager Logan Noble has signed for Cambridge RUFC of the Championship, the second tier of English rugby.
Noble (18), who has played age group rugby for Scotland, is a winger or centre.