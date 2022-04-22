Borough host neighbours Kettering at Fengate (3pm start) and revenge will also be on their minds as the teams met on the opening day of the season and the city side were beaten 24-20 in a tight game.Borough need a point to definitely finish fourth, one place outside the promotion places, but that suits head coach Shane Manning who doesn’t believe his side are ready to advance up the leagues.One bonus for next season is the guarantee of two city derbies against Peterborough Lions even though the latter’s frustrating campaign seems set to end with a bottom place finish. There will be no relegation from Division One this season.Lions host Dronfield, who could catch Borough in fourth, at Bretton Park in their final match on Saturday (2pm).