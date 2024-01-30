Action from Thorney v March Bears (white). Photo: David Lowndes.

​And last weekend they proved too powerful for Thorney who were beaten on home turf for the first time this season despite putting on a brave display against a team who have now won all 14 of their fixtures to open up a 24-point lead at the top.

March surged into a 12-0 lead before a try from David Crooke and a successful conversion from Lewis Parker made it 12-7 at the break.

Thorney then threatened an upset as a superb individual try from full-back Michael Croucher and another Parker conversion put them 14-12 in front.

A Thorney player is tackled during the game against March Bears. Photo: David Lowndes.

But Thorney started to make errors enabling March to score two more converted tries for a 24-12 win.

Thorney chairman & coach Duncan Davies said: “We knew this was going to be a good local derby. We gained the upper hand early in the second, but we gave the ball away too easily at times and they took their opportunities well.”

Thorney travel to St Neots on Saturday when March host Bury St Edmunds 3rds.

PRUFC

A March Bear is tackled by a Thorney player. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough RUFC are still awaiting their first win of 2024 as they went down 17-14 to lowly Newbold-on-Avon in a Regional 2 East Midlands match.

But director of rugby Shane Manning was proud of the effort a depleted side, which featured two debutants in Oli Bull and Patrick Berryman, put in.

A try from Alec Barradell and a conversion from Lawrence Teague gave Borough a 7-5 lead at the break and they went 14-12 in front when Barradell claimed his second try which was also converted.

However injuries to full-back Aram Jones, centre Ian Williams and flanker Bull caused a reshuffle and the hosts scored a decisive try towards the end.

Borough are still sixth and host fourth-placed Northampton Old Scouts on Saturday.

Manning said: “We are in a rut at the moment, but it's all about building for next season so there will be some rough patches.”

ROUND-UP

Peterborough Lions went down 30-24 at home to Vipers in the Counties 1 Midlands East Division. Full report and result of investigation of 30 red cards in one match to follow.

Lions are ninth ahead of a derby at Bourne on Saturday. Bourne beat Old Laurentians 28-21 last weekend as Stamford were pipping Spalding 21-17 in a derby.

Oundle lost their Northants derby in Regional South East 1 26-7 to Old Northamptonians at Occupation Road.