Disappointment for Peterborough RUFC, late joy for Oundle, frustration for Peterborough Lions

Peterborough RUFC in possession in their game against Lutterworth at Fengate. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side ran into injury problems and a determined Lutterworth team at Fengate with the visitors taking the spoils 23-14.

Borough started well and scored their first try after 3 minutes through Sam Crooks. Unfortunately the influential Crooks was injured scoring the try and had to leave the field. Borugh then suffered another blow when winger Nic Langton was forced to the sideline with a nasty knee injury. To compound Boro’s troubles Lutterworth scored two tries to take a 12-7 half time lead.

The second half started with Lutterworth kicking a penalty to extend their lead. Boro galvanised and scored a superb try through captain George Offer to bring themselves back into the game with the score now 18-14 to the visitors.

Action from Borough v Lutterworth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Unfortunately another two injuries meant the Borough side finished with 14 fit players and compounded with Ill discipline Lutterworth ran out deserved winners.

Borough coach Shane Manning said: “It was a definite game of 2 halves. First half I was happy with despite being behind on the scoreboard, but the second half wasn't good enough.

"We had a lot of injuries which caused us problems, but we should have been good enough to deal with it. There were still some pleasing performances. Willis Ingleby at fly half lead the team around the pitch well and James Fear had a good debut at scrum-half.

"We now have to quickly dust ourselves off and prepare for a hard away game to Market Harborough."

Luke Sharpley scores the winning try for Oundle against Bromsgrove. Photo: Kevin Goodacre.

Peterborough Lions postponed their scheduled home game with Leighton Buzzard because of an unfit playing surface, but Oundle beat Bromsgrove 24-22 in a Regional Midlands Division One fixture at Occupation Road.

Oundle came back from 10-0 to win with two tries for ex-Borough flyer Vernon Horne, while Luke Sharpley and Will Cardell also crossed. Jordan Carey kicked two conversions.