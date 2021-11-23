Defeat at the bottom club for a Peterborough Lions side devastated by an injury crisis so bad they might have to call off their next match

Reece Kenton of Peterborough Lions in possession against Towcestrians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The city strugglers travelled to bottom club Towcestrians last Saturday with just 15 players because of covid, injuries and unavailabilities.

They picked up more problems during a 27-12 defeat with chairman Andy Moore moaning the club currently have just 10 fit players for this weekend’s match.

“I’ve never known anything like it,” Moore said. “We started with 15 players at Towcester, lost another one to injury after 10 minutes and three players had to visit hospital after the game. As things stand we only have 10 fit players in the first team squad and it’s looking like our game on Saturday might not go ahead. I have sent the missus out to buy me some boots!”

Katilimoni Tuipulotu scores a try for Peterborough Lions against Towcestrians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Moore was full of praise for his side’s battling qualities at Towcester. With 14 men for most of the half they only trailed 3-0 at the break and took the lead at the start of the second half through a try from prop Charles Frankham.

But as the knocks and bruises piled up Lions struggled to contain the young legs of the home side and they fell well behind before they scored the final points of the game through a Tuipulotu Katilimoni try which was converted by Sam Dumigan.