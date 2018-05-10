Cup finals day at Thorney Rugby Club

Thorney Rugby Club is the venue on Saturday (May 12) for the Hunts & Peterborough cup final day.

First up will be the veterans final at 11am featuring teams from Oundle and Huntingdon.

The Hunts & Peterborough Cup final between Borough seconds and St Neots will follow at 1pm and then at 3pm the Hunts & Peterborough county side, put together by chairman John Sismey, will reappear after an absence of over a decade to play Northants Alliance for the Gordon Ashcroft Cup.

The Hunts & Peterborough squad selected is: Tom Downer (Borough), Lance Charity (Deeping), Joe Woodgate (St Neots), Tom Deplancke (Thorney), Owain Pearce (Lions), George Offer (Borough), Allen Carr (Lions), Stef Gallucci (St Neots), Aram Jones (Deeping), Ben Rippon (Deeping), Dan Nunn (Thorney), Josh Waller (Lions), Jack Lewis (Lions), Luke Smedley (Borough), Ross Hubbard (St Neots), Callum Jakes (Thorney), Aiden Jordan (St Neots), Zac McClure (Borough), Phil Fernie (St Neots), Phil Trotman (Deeps), Rob Moulds (Borough), Luke Watson (Thorney).

Thorney Old Monks meanwhile won the local veterans league on Saturday (May 5) when beating Deeping Dinosaurs 57-0 to finish the league unbeaten. Ben Richardson, Tim Thompson, man-of-the-match Andy Barringer, Luke Richardson (2), Jacques Vorster, Cameron MacGowan and Dale Abblitt (2) scored their tries with Adi James (5) and Duncan Davies kicking conversions.