Covid crisis forces Peterborough Lions to call off visit of league leaders

Lions chairman Andy Moore said: “We had to make an early decision Friday morning to call off our game. We had been working hard to field a side and thought we were there however, in the last few weeks positive covid cases have been creeping into the club, with nearly all the senior committee and members of the junior section testing positive.

“There has always been a senior player with the virus or others having to take a PCR test, which has also been the case this week. I am always ‘the show must go on’ type of guy however enough is enough. I have taken advice that sometimes it is impossible, so in the name of a socially responsible club and heath and safety we have put a case to the RFU for the game to be postponed without penalty.”