COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS: Caps for Crooks and Day

Two local rugby stars picked up county caps at the end of the season.

Peterborough Lions player Sam Crooks received his for playing 10 games for East Midlands in the county championship while Borough skipper Stuart Day was rewarded for representing Buckinghamshire 10 times.

Stuart Day with his Buckinghamshire cap.

Unfortunately neither player managed to hit a winning note. East Midlands lost all three of their matches - 35-12 to Northumberland, 41-24 to Cheshire and 22-19 to Eastern Counties while Buckinghamshire were beaten 76-27 by Oxfordshire and 21-15 by Essex.