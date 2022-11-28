Miguel Alves (in possession) scored a try for Borough at Leighton Buzzard. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ten changes to their last starting line-up and a terrible first-half performance proved expensive for the city side.

Borough actually started the game by dominating the scrum with prop Daniel O'connell giving his larger opposing prop a torrid time, but Borough couldn't make it count.

In fact the scrum was the only bright point for Borough with Buzzard running in three first half tries and a penalty kick to take a 18-0 into the break.

After some very stern and honest words during the break Borough came out in the second half looking to make amends. The Fengate side did show some character and scored two tries.

Miguel Alves crossed after some persistent forward pressure and this was followed by Jack Trolove scoring out wide. Borough didn't score again and Buzzard were very deserved winners.

Coach Shane Manning said: “The first half was very poor. We are missing upwards of 10 regulars and we needed our remaining senior players to stand up and they didn't.

"We are going through a really tough period with a few injuries still and players being unavailable. But we have some fringe players who will be getting some good experience.”

Peterborough Lions conceded their fixture at Kettering and now well adrift at the bottom of the table on -10 points. It’s the second game conceded by the troubled city side this season.

