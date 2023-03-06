Johnathan Hamilton (right) has the ball at the back of the scrum in the win over Leighton Buzzard. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough avenged an eary-season defeat at lowly Leighton Buzzard in terrific style, winning 41-14 in front of a crowd boosted by over 120 ex-Borough players who had attended a pre-game lunch.

Buzzard did score first after a sloppy start by the home side, but thanks again to a dominant set piece, particularly at scrum time, Borough took control and scored 5 first half tries. Nic Langton crossed twice with Ryan Morris, Michael Hall and Johnathan Hamilton adding a try apiece to give Borough a 27-7 half-time lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half saw Borough guilty of trying to score from every play which lead to a lot of frustration. The rolling maul di allow hooker Miguel Alves to score which was quickly followed by another Buzzard try.

Allen Car stretches out to score for Peterborough Lions at Kettering. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The rest of the game continued very much the same as Borough got on the wrong side of the referee and conceded many penalties. Their defence held firm though so they didn't allow any more points and managed to score a well taken try to Sam Crooks.

Despite the 27-point margin of victory Borough should be a little frustrated at not scoring more points on the back of such a dominant set piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It gets a lot tougher for Borough next Saturday when they visit second-placed Lutterworth. Borough remain fifth.

Borough head coach Shane Manning said: “Obviously I’m happy to have the win and would take 41 points to 14 most of the time, but we really need to be doing better when controlling the game. It's been a common theme this season of going to sleep in the second half and having really poor exits from our own 22 which is unacceptable at this level. We practice them, talk about what we need to do, but it seems to be forgotten in the heat of battle.”

Attendees at the ex-players lunch before Peterborough RUFC took on Leighton Buzzard. Photo: David Lowndes.

LIONSAllen Carr scored all the points for Peterborough Lions in a 36-15 East Midlands 2 defeat at Kettering, Carr crossed for two tries and kicked a penalty and a conversion. Lions are at Leighton Buzzard next Saturday (March 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OUNDLE

Oundle’s much-improved season in Midlands Division One continued with a 38-24 win over Broadstreet at Occupation Road.

Tries from Taylor Gourlay, Vernan Horner, Tom Aviss, Luke Sharpley, Sam Redmond and Grant Snelling secured an entertaining bonus-point win.