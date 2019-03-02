Borough through to the East Midlands Cup final

There was double joy for Borough at Fengate this afternoon (March 2) as they overcame a plucky Wellingborough side 30-11.

Not only was the game a Midlands Division One East fixture but it also counted as an East Midlands Cup semi-final and Borough will now face the winners of the other semi-final between Oundle and Bedford Athletic in the final at Bedford Blues’ Goldington Road ground.

Levan Stapleton on the charge for Borough against Wellingborough. Picture: David Lowndes

Although the final scoreline looked comfortable enough, Borough were made to fight hard for their win.

Wellingborough were big, very big, and full of running and Borough needed to be at their best defensively to keep the powerful visitors at bay.

Although Wellingborough saw more of the ball in the first half Borough turned round 17-5 to the good.

They went 7-0 up with a try by Rob Mould on 16 minutes after winning a lineout five metres out. Matt Newman added the conversion and also kicked a penalty.

Borough player/coach Sam Crooks sends out a pass. Picture: David Lowndes

Wellingborough got a deserved try to reduce the leeway but on 24 minutes it was 14-5 as Borough were awarded a penalty try when Wellinborough came under heavy pressure at a scrum close to their try-line. In the approach play preceding it there were big contributions by player/coach Sam Crooks, Zak McClure and Mould.

Most of the second half was a midfield stalemate with few try-scoring opportunities - although it wasn’t for the want of try on Borough centre Ryan Morris’ part. He made three or four dazzling runs that almost led to an opening.

A double exchange of penalties - Newman kicking two for Borough - took the score along to 23-11 and then deep into injury-time Mooki Tshepo-Olebile dived over for a try in the corner after a telling break by livewire scrum-half Ross Chamberlain.

Ryan Adams, aged just 17, made an impressive debut for Borough on the wing.

Borough scrum-half Ross Chamberlain on the attack. Picture: David Lowndes

Borough have dropped to fourth in the league after Oundle’s 27-21 bonus-point win at home to Leighton Buzzard. The two local sides are level on points but Oundle have a superior points difference.

Borough: Nick Langton, Mooki Tshepo-Olebile, Ryan Morris, George Offer, Ryan Adams, Matt Newman, Ross Chamberlain, Levan Stapleton, Dewi Pearce, Stuart Day, Scott Mills, Sam Crooks, Rob Mould, Luke Swindells, Zak McClure. Subs: Dan O’Connell, Louis Smedley, Owan Pearce.