Borough’s oldest ever player dies in New Zealand

A Peterborough Rugby Club stalwart has passed away in New Zealand.

Benny Lee died last week at the age of 80 and the talented back row forward will be fondly remembered by many who played with him down at the Fengate club between 1979 and 2008, especially members of the Juggers XV.

Benny created history in September 2008 when turning out for Borough on his 70th birthday to become the oldest player ever to represent the club.

A few years later he moved away to live in New Zealand.

Benny first arrived in Peterborough in 1978 to take up a teaching post at Jack Hunt School. He was 40 and his best playing days were behind him.

But he had enjoyed 20 years of playing at the very top level, taking in first-class clubs like Cheltenham, St Luke’s College, Harlequins and Richmond.

Benny is to be cremated in New Zealand and his ashes buried with his parents in Gloucestershire.

Borough are planning to hold a memorial match involving Benny’s family and other local clubs, possibly on Friday August 31. The date has still to be confirmed.