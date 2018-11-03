Borough in the top six after another fine win

Borough’s recent run of fine form in the English Clubs Championship continued this afternoon (November 3).

They were away at Wellingbrough and took the honours 27-8 to make it three wins on the trot and move up to sixth in the Midlands Division One East table.

After playing against the breeze in the first half, Borough turned round 10-8 to the good and then in the second half they upped the tempo to run out comfortable winners.

Tom Stuffins and Ryan Morris scored Borough’s first-half tries. the latter’s a superb solo effort, and try-scorers after the break were Mooki Tshepo-Olebile, Ross Chamberlain and Matt Newman. Newman added one coversion.

Centre Morris, full-back Michael Bean, hooker Jamie Dingle and flanker Zac McClure all had fine games for Borough.

Vice-chairman Archie Bennett said: “That was a really good all-round team performance. Man for man we were better than them. Our backs were certainly much sharper. We took total control in the second half and are going really well at the moment.”

Oundle, who are in third place, won 53-8 away at struggling Leighton Buzzard.