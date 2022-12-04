Aram Jones (with ball) scored Borough's try against Market Harborough.

Borough enjoyed long spells of dominance against Market Harborough and eventually edged into an 8-0 lead, but the visitors hit back to win 11-8.

At the half time break Borough had a slim 3-0 lead courtesy of Jack Balaam’s penalty. They had failed to make the most of the possession and excellent field position they enjoyed.

Time and time again Borough forwards had ‘whiteline fever’ and instead of simply releasing their backs out wide who had space they tried to force their way over and Harborough's defence held firm.

The Borough scrum, led by front row Daniel O'connell, Miguel Alves and Chris Sykes caused Harborough all sorts of trouble, but the team couldn’t capitalise.

The second-half started well for Borough with Aram Jones scoring a well taken try after a flowing backs move to make it 8-0.

All credit to Market Harborough though who wouldn't give up and they managed a penalty of their own which was followed by a well taken try after Borough's ill discipline allowed the visitors to work up the pitch after some very unnecessary penalties.

The game was now tied up at 8-8. Borough had chances to take the win, but yet again poor discipline and poor decision making allowed Harborough to win a penalty which was kicked to give them the win.

Borough Head coach Shane Manning said: “Utter frustration yet again. We didn't take our chances to score and our discipline around the ruck was very poor. We are lacking a bit of maturity as to when we attack a ruck or not. It's just a mental thing.

"Maybe I'm being a bit harsh on the lads, but it's rugby and you need to be prepared to be called out if you're making silly mistakes that are unnecessary and are ultimately the difference between winning and losing.

"I can't fault the guys effort as they are trying their hardest, but we have goals we want to achieve and they, as well as us coaches. have to be held accountable for how things are going. We should be higher then where we are in the league, but results like today are holding us back.”

