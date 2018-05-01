BOROUGH BEER FESTIVAL: Good rugby as well as fine ales

There’s a feast of rugby as well as good ale on offer at Borough Rugby Club in Second Drove, Fengate, over the weekend (May 4-6) during their annual Beer Festival.

The three-day event kicks off on Friday starting at 5pm and continues until the beer runs out on Sunday.

Highlights of an action-packed weekend of rugby are the ladies county championship clash between East Midlands and Durham on Sunday (2pm kick-off) followed by the annual Borough first team v President’s XV game.

Three members of this season’s title-winning Borough Ladies side - Emma Byatt, Natalie Elliott and Sarah Winder - will be playing for East Midlands, who will be keen to bounce back from last Sunday’s 17-3 defeat by North Midlands at Biggleswade.

After that game history was made when former Peterborough star Sarah ‘Rambo’ Davey, now playing for Towcester, became the first female East Midlands player to be awarded a cap for representing the county in 10 championship games.

Hugh Burnham, who is part of the East Midlands women’s coaching squad, said: “It is fantastic to see Rambo get the recognition she deserves and it is more than fitting that she received the first East Midlands cap for the women.”

Not only has Rambo been involved as a player but she has now also taken on the role of team manager.

“Rambo brings a fantastic energy to the team both on and off the pitch” said chairwoman of East Midlands women and girls section, Laura Phillips.

Elsewhere on the pitch over the weekend, there’s also a veterans 10-a-side tournament on Saturday.

There will be 30 different beers and 10 ciders on offer with the addition this year of a gin bar.

Live music is featured on all three days.