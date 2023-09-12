Borough’s Robert Moulds (left) and Stu Day join forces to make a tackle against Kettering. Photo David Lowndes.

​Borough went down 17-12 at home to Kettering in the Regional 2 Midlands East Division, while Lions were thumped 36-6 at Spalding in Counties Midlands One East.

The city clubs accepted they deserved to lose, but there was concern over how new laws covering tackle heights was interpreted.

Borough Director of Rugby Shane Manning said: “We were off our game and Kettering deserved the win. Kettering wanted the win more than we did.

Lawrence Teague in possession for Borough against Kettering. Photo David Lowndes.

"However I do have concerns with how the new tackle height law is being interpreted by some referees.

"All emphasis is on the players and coaches to adapt. However on Saturday there were several clear violations of the new law with one playing being hit in the head three times and others being hit high.

"There were players dropping their body height when running with the ball at the last second and our referee just didn't seem to call them.

"I know referees have a hard job and we couldn't play without them, but if we have to change then the referees need to be doing a better job of enforcing the laws.”

Will Manning and Luke Swindells attempt a tackle against Kettering. Photo David Lowndes.

Lions chairman Andy Moore said: “It’s apparent after 2 weeks, players and referees are still trying to get to grips with the new tackle laws. The second half didn’t go well for us as we were continually frustrated by the way the game was being managed.”

Kettering had their noses in front all afternoon at Fengate after claiming an early converted try.

Tries from Lawrence Teague and Will Manning did reduce the deficit to two points before a Kettering penalty proved to be the last score of the match.

Borough did have chances to pinch the game at the end, but poor options and poor execution meant the vis itors held on for a deserved win.

There was a big crowd at Spalding. who like Borough are celebrating a centenary season, as the home club opened their new ground.

Lions enjoyed plenty of possession and territory, but only had two penalty kicks to show for their efforts in a game that yielded six yellow cards, three to each side.

Lions, who have lost their first two matches, play their first home game of the season on Saturday against early-season league leaders Oakham.

"We have a full squad and home advantage so the Lions are roaring to get our season started,” Moore added.

Borough travel to new opponents Leicester Forest.

ROUND-UP

Oundle were beaten by a last-minute try and conversion in their Regional 1 South East game at Hertford.

It finished 29-26 to the hosts after Oundle had led 19-0 and 26-10.

Wes Cope and Sonny Ma’asi were among the Oundle try scorers, while Benjamin Young had a decent day from the kicking tee.

Oundle host Shelford at Occupation Road on Saturday.

Stamford made it 81 points in two winning Counties Midlands One East games with a 45-34 success against Market Bosworth.