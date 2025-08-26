Big win for Peterborough RUFC as competition for places hots up

Pat Webb scored two tries for Borough against Kenilworth. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough RUFC players have one more weekend to impress the selection committee before the Regional 2 Midlands Division season kicks off.

And competition for places looks like being tough as Borough have used 35 players in two friendly matches. The city side followed their 12-12 draw at Newark with a 53-12 win over Kenilworth at Fengate on Saturday.

Borough employed 28 players during the game so it became disjointed at times, but it was useful minutes under the belt for everyone.

Tries were shared around with Pat Webb crossing twice and Joshua Lofty, Rob Jacobs, Tom Downer, Callum Cruickshank, Nic Langton, Lawrence Teague and Ian Williams all touching down once. Rob Jacobs kicked three conversions with Teague adding another. It was a debut try for Lofty.

Borough’s director of rugby Shane Manning was impressed with second-row debutant George Lindley, while Dylan Evans, Rob Jacobs, Nic Langton, Will Bell, Rob Moulds and Daniel Nunn also stood out

Borough are away to Wymondham RFC on Saturday with both 2nd and 1st teams in action.

Borough start their league season at home to Olney on September 6. Stamford won promotion last season and now play in the same division as Borough. Their first game is at Bedford Athletic.

Newly-promoted Oundle offer the best standard of rugby in the area and they open their National League 2 East season at home to Havant.

It’s a Friday night start (September 5) for Peterborough Lions in Counties 2 Midlands East at Oundle seconds.

Thorney were another local promotion-winning side last season. They play their first Counties 2 Eastern Counties fixture at home to Thurston.