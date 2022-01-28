Big game for Peterborough RUFC as second-placed team visit Fengate, Peterborough Lions travel to Northampton, 90-point win for Borough girls team

Sam Cowell in possession for Borough against ONs with Michael Hall in support. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough pipped an Old Northamptonians side led by their old coach Phil Powell 36-34 in an exciting Midlands Division One clash at Fengate last weekend thanks to a last-minute penalty from ice-cool Byron Van Uden.

It was a welcome relief for Borough who had thrown away leads in the latter stages of their previous games this year.

But head coach Shane Manning is adamant his fourth-placed side will need to improve again to beat second-placed West Bridgeford at Fengate this Saturday (2.15pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose Smith kicking one of her nine conversions for Borough Under 15s last weekend.

Manning said: “We probably played our best game when we beat them earlier on in the season, but they are now second in the league and will be very confident. We will have to be even better than last time to beat them again.

“It was pleasing to get the win last weekend and when we stuck to our structure and systems we looked really good, but, as in the last couple of games, we switched off at times and gave the opposition opportunities.”

Peterborough Lions chase a third win in four Midlands Division One games when travelling to Old Northamptonians on Saturday.

Lucy Dangerfield and Robyn Thorpe scored four tries apiece as Borough under 15 girls romped to their biggest victory of the season at Kesteven and Lincoln, 93-10.

Abi Tuson ran in a hat-trick of tries with two each for Hannah Haslope and Jemima Mitchell while Rose Smith kicked nine conversions.

The under 18s celebrated a narrow 38-34 victory tagainst the same opposition thanks to a converted try in the last minute.

Alice Bennett topped the scoring with four tries and four conversions.

The under 18s boys suffered a first defeat in 10 games, 16-7 against Towcester. Peter Sweet scored the Borough try.