Maddie Hall attempts a tackle for Borough Under 16s against Market Bosworth. Photo: David Lowndes

​The Borough teenagers were beaten by a strong Market Bosworth team, and a very strong wind, at Fengate as they went down 39-10.

The hosts didn’t take advantage of the elements when they were favourable in the first-half and reached the interval 7-5 behind despite dominating possession.

It was always going to be a tall order against the elements and the visitors surged clear against a Borough team that kept going until the end.

Charlotte Badger in possession for Borough U16 Girls v Market Bosworth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Tilly Smith scored the Borough points with two tries.

There were other Borough disappointment in junior matches, although the under 16 boys did pick up a fifth win of the season.

Ollie Burpitt scored a hat-trick of tries in a 45-19 win over St Neots in the Cambridgeshire Cup.

Harrison Spriggs claimed two tries and there were single scores from Oscar Knox and Edward Goodchild, and Eddie Anderson kicked five conversions.

Hannah Haslope has the ball for Borough Under 16 Girls v Market Bosworth. Photo: David Lowndes.

The under 15 boys were defeated 46-10 by Kettering in the East Midlands League and the under 14 boys failed to reach the final of the East Midlands Plate as they were beaten 31-5 by Northampton's Old Scouts. Cayden Genovese touched down for the only Borough score.

A penalty try and a penalty from Ross Milne delivered the points for the under 15s.

SENIOR RUGBY

Peterborough RUFC had no scheduled league game last weekend. They return to Region 2 Midlands East action at Newbold-on-Avon on Saturday.

Peterborough Lions are at home to Vipers in the Counties 1 Midlands East Division (3.40pm). The return fixture in October was abandoned when Lions players walked off the pitch in protest after receiving three red cards.

Lions’ fixture at home to Market Bosworth last Saturday was postponed.

Oundle scored six tries in their 41-17 win over Rochford Hundred in the Regional 1 South East Division at Occupation Road last weekend.

Bryn Jones, Harry Winch, Harry Bureau, Jordan Carey, Connor Gracey and Saad Sait were the men to cross, Bureau and Ben Young kicked the rest of the points for the team sitting sixth.

Oundle have a Northants derby at home to Old Northamptonians on Saturday.

There’s a big game in Eastern Counties Division One West on Saturday when third-placed Thorney host runaway leaders March Bears at the Ron Jacobs Playing Fields (2pm).

March have won all 13 league games so far this season, but Thorney have lost just twice. Thorney are 25 points worse off, but do have three games in hand.

Peterborough RUFC seconds – the Centurions – are also in this division.