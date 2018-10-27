Another win for Borough and Oundle beat the league leaders

Borough made it two wins on the bounce in the English Clubs Championship this afternoon (October 27) when winning 20-6 against Towcestrians in the rain at Fengate.

They scored tries at each end of a fairly even contest to bank four more welcome points as they continue their climb up the table. They are now in eighth place.

Ross Chamberlain gets the ball away for Borough. Picture: David Lowndes

Borough had wind and slope advantage in the first half and although dominating possession and territory they turned round just 10-0 to the good. It should have been more.

Mooki Toshepo-Olebile scored their try after 12 minutes when Ross Chamberlain nipped round the blindside from a srum five metres out before feeding his winger the touchdown. Matt Newman added the conversion and then on 36 minutes slotted a penalty.

In between the two scores Borough controlled the contest but found it difficult to make the final pass stick when in promising positions.

Toshepo-Olebile came closest, spilling the greasy ball just a yard out after an eye-catching 40-yard gallop by number eight Chris Sykes.

George Offer on the attack for Borough. Picture: David Lowndes

Towcestrians were quickly into their stride after the interval and reduced the leeway to 10-3 with an early penalty.

Borough hit straight back with a penalty of their own, kicked by Newman, but for the next half an hour the visitors proceeded to batter the Borough line.

But Borough’s defending was solid and all Towcester could muster was a second successful penalty.

Then after soaking up all the pressure Borough worked their way upfield, with player/coach Sam Crooks the chief architect, to score a try in the 78th minute and settle the outcome.

Full-back Michael Bean ran from deep down the touchline to set up the platform and after winning a scrum, the ball was spun out to George Offer. He placed a delicate chip through the Towcester defence for centre partner Ryan Morris to run onto and touch down.

Newman was again successful with the conversion.

Borough: D. O’Connell, J. Dingle, S. Day, S. Crooks, R. Linnell, Z. McClure, C. Sykes, L. Swindells, R. Chamberlain, M. Newman, G. Offer, R. Morris, N. Langton, M. Tshepo-Olebile, M. Bean. Subs: S. Cowell, A. Throne, T. Stuffins.

Oundle were 7-3 winners over Kettering, who topped the table ahead of today’s games. Lewis Robinson scored their try with Will Carrington adding a conversion.