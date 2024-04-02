A try, but no glory with Ghana for Joe at the African Games

​There was to be no African Games glory for Oundle Rugby Club star Joe Sagoe.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:52 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 16:04 BST
Joe Sagoe. Photo Alison Bagley.Joe Sagoe. Photo Alison Bagley.
Joe Sagoe. Photo Alison Bagley.

Sagoe represented host nation Ghana in the sevens rugby event in Accra.

He qualified for Ghana through his father, former Bath and Newport star Fred Sagoe, who was born in their.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sagoe managed one try in six matches as Ghana finished fifth with three wins and three defeats.

Most Popular

Ghana beat Benin 52-0, Tunisia 42-5 and second-placed finishers Zimbabwe 21-17.

They lost to champions Uganda 22-5, third-placed finishers Kenya 24-5 and Burkino Faso, who finished fourth, 19-0.

Sagoe has also represented Ghana in pre-Olympic qualifying matches.

This was the first time rugby sevens had been played at an African Games.

There were 30 events at the African Games including seven demonstration sports, one of which was popular board game Scrabble!

Related topics:Zimbabwe