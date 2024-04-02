A try, but no glory with Ghana for Joe at the African Games

Joe Sagoe. Photo Alison Bagley.

Sagoe represented host nation Ghana in the sevens rugby event in Accra.

He qualified for Ghana through his father, former Bath and Newport star Fred Sagoe, who was born in their.

Sagoe managed one try in six matches as Ghana finished fifth with three wins and three defeats.

Ghana beat Benin 52-0, Tunisia 42-5 and second-placed finishers Zimbabwe 21-17.

They lost to champions Uganda 22-5, third-placed finishers Kenya 24-5 and Burkino Faso, who finished fourth, 19-0.

Sagoe has also represented Ghana in pre-Olympic qualifying matches.

This was the first time rugby sevens had been played at an African Games.