A touch of class from Peterborough RUFC stars

Ther title-winning Peterborough RUFC touch rugby squad.

​The city side played the final round of the England national touch series at the weekend in Burton-upon-Trent.

Going into the weekend Borough were second in the overall table behind Nottingham by nine points and had promotion rivals Thames Valley Vikings and Cambridge snapping at their heels.

The early games went well with a 4-1 win over London Eagles, a 5-4 success over Bedford and a 5-5 draw with Leeds-based Yorkshire Thorns.

This left Borough second in their pool meaning they went on the play in the cup competition in the afternoon to see who would claim final places 1-8.

Nottingham finished third in their pool meaning they could finish ninth at best.

Borough faced county rivals Cambridge in the quarter final, beating them 5-4 after extra time.

In the semi-final Borough faced the tournament favourite London Scorpions and their recent team mate Franco Perticaro.

This match also went to extra time, but unfortunately Borough were on the wrong end the result and went down 7-6.

This was the most points the Scorpions had conceded all summer as they struggled to defend the pace of the Borough strike players. Logan Noble, Hamish Waine, Phil Shire and new recruit Corry Evans.

The final game of the day was the third/fourth place match against Yorkshire Thorns which was lost 5-4.

But the consistency of Borough's results over the three rounds meant that they were crowned league champions and are now promoted to Division two of next summer's national touch series.

Final Division Three/Four standings (leading positions): 1 Peterborough RUFC 143pts, 2 Thames Valley 140pts, 3 Nottingham 140pts, 4 Wigan II 137pts, 5 London II 136, 5 Cambridge & Wasps 136, 7 Yorkshire 136pts.