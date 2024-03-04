A perfect response to a record defeat from Peterborough RUFC who are finally up and running in 2024, plus local results round-up

Ross Chamberlain played well for Borough against Oadby. Photo David Lowndes.

​In their previous Regional 2 Midlands East outing a fortnight ago Borough had shipped 104 points to Nuneaton as injuries and availability issues hit them hard.

But with a side showing 11 changes from that team, Borough came out on top in a tight, tense game with Oadby to collect their first win of 2024.

"It was a great team effort,” enthused Borough head coach Shane Manning. “As usual there are things we can do better, but after the last month or so with injuries and availability problems I was just happy to win.

"Ross Chamberlain ignited our attack well and we produced some really good stuff and should have claimed three or four more tries. We have another week off now, but hopefully we can keep this team together and pick up more positive results."

Borough started brightly against Oadby and soon had the lead through an Alec Barradell try, but the visitors hit back to move 10-5 in front.

But superb tries from Ashton Webb, after Borough had counter attacked from their own tryline, and young Will Manning, straight from the re-start with a fabulous catch and 50-yard sprint, saw the home side lead 17-10 at the interval.

Lawrence Teague then added a penalty to go with a first-half conversion and that proved crucial as a converted try moved Oadby to within three points. They pressed for a winning score, but dogged defence kept them out.

Borough, who are eighth, are next in action at sixth-placed Olney on March 16.

ROUND-UP

Peterborough Lions didn’t play last weekend, but have a daunting task this Saturday at title-chasing Daventry in Counties One Midlands East. Third-placed Stamford host Old Laurentians fresh from a 26-24 win at in-form neighbours Bourne..

Oundle went down 27-20 at Harpenden in Regional 1 South East.

Two tries from centre Aiden Tipton gave Thorney a hard fought 10-5 win over Saffron Walden 2nds in Eastern Counties Division One West.