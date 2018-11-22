A must-win game for the Lions

Saturday’s clash between National League Two North strugglers Peterborough Lions and Macclesfield is being billed as ‘a must-win game’ by Lions director of rugby Simon Moyle.

“We desperately need a win on Saturday,” said Moyle. “There’s no doubt about it, it’s a must-win game.

Lions full-back German Luhrs in action at Preston. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“We’re at home and we have got to win it. Then we will build from there and hopefully go on to secure our future at this level.

“It will be tough, we knew it would be at this level. But we have to remain positive. There are 30 players and two or three coaches desperately searching for a winning formula.

“We went to Preston last weekend with hopes high but it was deja vu all over again. We had 80 per cent of the game but two or three errors cost us.”

The Lions ended up losing 27-7 and remain rooted to the foot of the table with just one win (against Chester at home) from 11 games.

Lions coach Vili Ma'asi and director of rugby Simon Moyle.

Macclesfield have two wins (against Otley at home and Leicester Lions at home) to their name.

The Lions ever-increasing casualty-list certainly isn’t helping matters - Shaquile Meyers missed the Preston trip and Ben Young suffered an early dead-leg - and there are plans to bring in replacements for the long-term injury victims.

Kaz Henderson will be sidelined for a further two months after breaking his leg in the second game of the season, Ashley Hill has been ruled out for the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage and Will Nankevil is out for two months with cruciate ligament damage.

Chris Cutts (knee) and Dan Reilly (achilles) are also making slow progress.

“We are looking to bring new players in now that some of our injured players are long term absentees,” added Moyle. “But that won’t be in time for Saturday so we go with what we’ve got.

“There’s no point in whinging about it. We just have to get on with it. We know that on our day we are a match for teams at this level - as we proved in a win over Chester and in narrow defeats at South Leicester and Sedgley Park - but we just have to concentrate harder on cutting out those individual errors.”

Saturday’s squad: Josh Waller, Jack Askham, Charley Robinson, Alex Ioannou, Joe Lee, Tom Lewis, Christian Edbrooke, Marius Andrijauskas, Conor Gracey, Jake Carter, Aki Lea, Franco Perticaro, Tom Dougherty, Nico Defeo, Ben Young, Allen Carr, Will Moore, Shaquile Meyers, Suva Ma’asi, German Luhrs.

The game kicks-off at 2.15pm at Solstice Park.